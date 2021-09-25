Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.80. The Clorox reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

