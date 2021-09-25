Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.80. The Clorox reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.