Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $25.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $27.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($6.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 271,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,291. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

