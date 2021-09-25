Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

SAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

