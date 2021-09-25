Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,030. The company has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

