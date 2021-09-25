Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

