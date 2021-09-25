Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 906.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Geron by 215.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.