Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Geron posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.37 on Friday. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Geron by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.