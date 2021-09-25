Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. Gogo has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

