Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

