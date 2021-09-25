Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.65. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.