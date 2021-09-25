Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report sales of $116.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.36 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.67 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

