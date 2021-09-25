Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($2.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.
OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $51.15 on Friday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
