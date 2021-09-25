Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($2.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,131 shares of company stock worth $5,250,665. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $51.15 on Friday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

