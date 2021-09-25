Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP.UN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$48.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.21. The stock has a market cap of C$13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$40.63 and a 12 month high of C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

