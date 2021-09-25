BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.78

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.78 and traded as high as C$123.80. BRP shares last traded at C$123.59, with a volume of 136,139 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

