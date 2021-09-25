Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,824 ($23.83) on Friday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,962.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,042.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64). In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

