Bytecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.16 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $50.16 million and $54,297.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00560957 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001382 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.