Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.95 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $79.95 million and $18.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00351194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,701,187,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,381,806 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.