Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report sales of $425.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.07 million and the highest is $430.50 million. Cable One reported sales of $338.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,859.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,982.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,873.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

