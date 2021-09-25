Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

