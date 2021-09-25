CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Achieves $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00144055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.01 or 1.00067078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.70 or 0.06835189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00776930 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.