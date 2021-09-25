California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.