Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,120 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

WTRG stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

