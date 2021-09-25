Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 631.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH opened at $190.41 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.15.

