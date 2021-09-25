Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,794 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $73.86 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

