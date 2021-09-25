Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,731 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 56.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Datadog by 18.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,850,958 shares of company stock worth $244,459,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $150.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -866.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

