Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.26.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

