Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

