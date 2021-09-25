Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,626,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 414.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $126.29.

