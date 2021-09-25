Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average is $218.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

