Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

