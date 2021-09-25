Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $480.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
