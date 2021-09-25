Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $480.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.