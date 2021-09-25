Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $72.52 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion and $6.08 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00155904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00497130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00040556 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

