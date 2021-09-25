Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,074 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Cardinal Health worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,128,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 288.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.