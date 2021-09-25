Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.72. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.46. The stock had a trading volume of 209,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $117.03 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

