Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Cap of $242.02 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Cartesi has a market cap of $242.02 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00071088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00106458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,789.06 or 1.00111668 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.85 or 0.06733176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00767863 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

