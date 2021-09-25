Casino Betting Coin Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00121192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

