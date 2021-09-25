Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.95 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $192.43 million and $21.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00140651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.16 or 0.99774595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.72 or 0.06764462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00761860 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,367,817,425 coins and its circulating supply is 2,061,374,321 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

