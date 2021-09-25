Caspian Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $2,831.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00122514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043366 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

