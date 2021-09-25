Castle Market Cap Reaches $24,733.07 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $24,733.07 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00378483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.48 or 0.01014052 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.