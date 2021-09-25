CBC.network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,071.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $7,071.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00125548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042572 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

