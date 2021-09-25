CBDAO (BREE) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,603.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. CBDAO has a total market cap of $30,658.98 and approximately $45,603.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CBDAO has traded down 58% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

