CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,711 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,792. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $99.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.