CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.61. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,789 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

CCOM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

