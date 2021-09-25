CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $8,526.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005354 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

