CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after purchasing an additional 333,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $109.67 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

