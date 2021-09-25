Celo (CELO) Price Hits $7.00

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Celo has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $562.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $7.00 or 0.00016369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00106414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00144296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,696.01 or 0.99818136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.16 or 0.06829333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00769706 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.