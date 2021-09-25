Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Tops $79.77 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $79.77 million and $2.92 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00128452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 79,128,916 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

