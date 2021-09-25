Centaur Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $260,216.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00128842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

