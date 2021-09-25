Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce $722.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $702.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Shares of CENT opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

