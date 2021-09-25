Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Tops $81.45 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $81.45 million and $1.12 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

